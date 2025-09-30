Maxwell House coffee is changing its name for the first time in 133 years

Maxwell House, the iconic American coffee brand, is changing its name to Maxwell Apartment in a move to reflect the trend of more Americans renting homes instead of buying.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The brand aims to offer affordable coffee to consumers facing rising prices.

“Two-thirds of American adults drink coffee every day, which can add up quickly, especially these days,” said Holly Ramsden, head of coffee for North America for Kraft Heinz, Maxwell House’s parent company, in a press release.

“Maxwell House believes no one should have to go without great tasting coffee and Maxwell Apartment delivers the same delicious taste people know and love, at a value that celebrates all our fans are doing to make smart choices in their lives.”

Maxwell House says the limited-time rebrand to Maxwell Apartment is in name only and the product inside is the same in “taste, aroma, quality and ingredients.”

This rebranding trend follows other companies like Starbucks, Coors Light, Goldfish, and Campbell Soup, who have made temporary or permanent name changes for marketing purposes.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group