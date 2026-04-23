‘It’s a medical crisis’: Rectal cancer deaths rising rapidly among millennials

Deaths from rectal cancer are on the rise among younger adults, with rates increasing more than two to three times compared to colon cancer.

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Research using CDC data from 1999 to 2023 shows a significant rise in rectal cancer deaths.

If the trend continues, rectal cancer deaths could surpass colon cancer deaths by 2035.

The rise in rectal cancer rates is driving increases in colorectal cancer diagnoses in people under 65, with Hispanic adults experiencing the steepest rise in mortality rates.

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Scientists are working to understand the reasons behind this trend, which may be linked to disruptions in the colon’s microbiome and exposure to risk factors in the 1960s or 1970s.

Early detection is crucial for improving outcomes, as 75% of individuals under 50 are diagnosed in advanced stages.

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