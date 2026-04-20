New research reveals the risks associated with AI chatbots providing alternatives to chemotherapy, as misinformation poses a significant threat to users seeking health advice.

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The study evaluated the responses of five various AI chatbots to questions about cancer, vaccines, stem cells, nutrition, and athletic performance.

Researchers found that almost half of their responses were problematic, with Grok identified as the least reliable.

Some chatbots listed alternative cancer treatments like acupuncture, herbal medicine, and “cancer-fighting diets,” potentially leading users to believe there are alternatives to chemotherapy.

Concerns were raised about misleading information on alternative cancer treatments, highlighting the need for improved accountability and reliability in AI technologies.

READ: Report: Women less likely to use generative AI

As reliance on AI for medical information increases, addressing these challenges is crucial to safeguard public health and safety.

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