Interim Osceola County sheriff to run for the job

OACOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Interim Osceola County Sheriff Christopher Blackmon is vying for the job on a more permanent basis.

Blackmon said he will run for the position in the next election.

It will be the first time he has run for office. Before taking on the Osceola County role, he was central region chief for the Florida Highway Patrol.

Blackmon was appointed as interim sheriff after the arrest of Marcos Lopez, who was suspended after being charged with racketeering.

The Osceola County elections supervisor, Mary Jane Arrington, said the election will not be until 2028, four year after Lopez’s reelection.

Arrington said there will not be a special election, meaning Blackmon will stay on as interim sheriff until the 2028 election.

©2025 Cox Media Group