Imelda likely to strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday

By Tom Terry, WFTV.com
Eye on the Tropics, 09/29/2025
ORLANDO, Fla. — Imelda will likely strengthen to a hurricane by Tuesday and remain about 170 miles off our Brevard County coast at its closest point early Tuesday.

Winds are up to 65mph with Imelda, and are expected to become a hurricane overnight, early Tuesday morning.

The track away from us for the rest of the week will keep the waves high near-shore for several more days as the wave swell energy from Humberto also arrives.

We’ll keep occasional passing squally rain bands along the coast, with a few making their way inland through Tuesday, then a bit drier on Wednesday.

