IKEA US has now made its way to Waterford Lakes in Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Fla. — The initial launch was held today, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

These are ‘shop-in-shop’ experiences, which now feature IKEA kitchen and laundry room settings integrated with Best Buy appliances.

Where customers can now plan and order products with help from both companies’ staff.

Their collaboration marks the first time IKEA products and services will be offered through another U.S. retailer. According to a news release from Best Buy, the select stores will have 1,000-square-foot IKEA footprints that “showcase inspirational kitchen & laundry room settings.” As well as, a complete list of locations launching in Florida.

Shoppers can come check out the IKEA at Best Buy experience at the following Best Buy stores:

Boynton Beach, Fla.



Lakeland, Fla.



Melbourne, Fla.



Waterford Lakes, Fla.



Daytona Beach, Fla.

The Lakeland location, "will serve as pick-up points for IKEA shoppers, allowing customers in these markets to pick up most IKEA U.S. products for free at the Best Buy store, whether those were purchased through an IKEA in Best Buy design experience or, from IKEA.com.

With holiday season approaching, IKEA is rolling out new in-store updates to some of their small appliance brands.

For example, Breville, Shark, and Ninja, have been designed to inspire at-home baristas. Also, home chefs and those looking for the latest in health & beauty innovation. These refreshed spaces, paired with our dedicated, expert associates, now make it easier than ever to find the perfect gift or upgrade your own home setup this holiday season.

For more information about IKEA at Best Buy, visit BestBuy.com.

