Humberto continues to strengthen; also watching another system nearing Bahamas this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have Humberto growing into a Cat 3 hurricane by Monday well off our east coast, but Invest 94L may become Imelda by the weekend in the south/central Bahamas.

Our FutureTrack model shows a tropical storm by Saturday afternoon (Imelda) thus if trends continue, NHC likely would have advisories for the Bahamas perhaps posted by late Thursday or Friday.

While models keep this feature off our coast, it could bring some significant beach issues by Monday/Tuesday.

The system itself has to survive a trek over the mountains of Hispanola first, so we’ll know more over the coming days.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

11p.m. Wednesday Eye on the Tropics update

11p.m. Wednesday Eye on the Tropics update

11p.m. Wednesday Eye on the Tropics update

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group