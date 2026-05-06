Hot and dry Wednesday in Central Florida, with possible record highs ahead

ORLANDO, Fla. — High temperatures continue to climb on Wednesday, with 90-degree heat being possible in portions of Central Florida.

The high pressure and dry air we have been tracking continues to build over Florida.

This will limit rain chances on Wednesday, but more importantly, send our temperatures soaring into the 90s for the first time since May 1.

We have officially recorded temperatures over 90 degrees five times so far this year, which is slightly below average.

However, we should see a few days in a row to make up for it.

Thursday remains the big day to watch.

We could see record-high temperatures in a handful of spots across Central Florida before better rain chances return to start off the weekend.

The rain this weekend is more likely on Sunday than on Saturday.

Rain totals will generally stay under half an inch.

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