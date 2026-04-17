Hot & dry Friday in store; here’s when rain & cooler temps could return

ORLANDO, Fla. — Friday is going to be another dry, hot day here in Central Florida.

Sunny skies and mid 80s are in store for our local beaches.

Inland, highs will climb into the upper 80s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said temperatures are expected to get even hotter this weekend, nearing record heat.

Many in the Channel 9 viewing area will be dealing with highs in the low 90s.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV Another hot and dry day Friday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Crimi expects the Leesburg area to come closest to record heat over the weekend.

As for our rain chances in the coming days — clouds will thicken and winds will turn breezy on Sunday as our next font arrives.

That front will move through the area on Monday, bringing Central Florida a small chance — about 20% — for scattered showers and isolated storms.

Friday weather outlook - WFTV Another hot and dry day Friday in Central Florida (WFTV staff)

Following the front, Crimi said it will be cooler. After a weekend of 90s, temperatures will return to the 70s for highs in the front half of next week.

Have a great weekend!

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