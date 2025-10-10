Homes and roadways flooded as severe storms impact Central Florida’s coast

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Severe storms triggered flash flooding in parts of Volusia County on Friday.

Several streets and homes were flooding in parts of Edgewater and New Smyrna Beach.

Channel 9 has several crews in the area talking with residents and law enforcement.

Drivers are used to using extra caution with several roadways that are shut down due to the flooding.

Flooding conditions could worsen as more storms are in the forecast into Friday evening.

