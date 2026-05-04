History repeats itself as The Magic lose to the Pistons 116-94, blowing a 3-1 for the second time

DETROIT, MI. — The Orlando Magic fell to the Detroit Pistons 116-94 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round, and are now eliminated from the NBA Playoffs.

The Magic blew a 3-1 lead, losing three straight games to the Pistons. The Magic similarly held a 3-1 lead over the Pistons in 2003 and also lost three straight in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero got off to a hot start, finishing the first quarter with 11 points, including 3-3 from three.

Banchero finished the first half with 23 of the Magic’s 49 first-half points.

The Pistons ended the second quarter on a 17- 6 run to take a 49-60 lead into halftime.

The Pistons’ largest lead of the game came in the second half with 25 points.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 32 points and 12 assists.

Banchero finished with 38 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.

The Magic end their season, extending their Playoff series win Drought to 16, as their last playoff series win came in 2010.

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