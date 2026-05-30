‘His chimichanga out’: Man arrested after lewd incident outside Central Florida Taco Bell

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after deputies say he exposed himself outside a Taco Bell on State Road 100, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the restaurant just before 1 a.m. after employees reported what the sheriff’s office jokingly described as a man with his “chimichanga out” near a side door of the business.

When deputies arrived, they found Brandon Irizarry still outside the restaurant, authorities said. According to investigators, Irizarry had multiple pairs of pants pulled down and initially appeared unaware deputies were on scene before attempting to cover himself.

The unusual case took another turn after Irizarry was taken into custody. While deputies inventoried his belongings, they discovered a live pet fish swimming inside a plastic container stored in his backpack.

The fish, a betta later nicknamed “Baja Blast” by deputies, was transferred to the Flagler County Humane Society for care. Shelter staff later described the fish as “doing great.”

Sheriff Rick Staly commented on the arrest in a statement released by the agency.

“In Flagler County, if you can’t keep your business inside your pants, you’ll find yourself at the Green Roof Inn, swimming with different company than your fish,” Staly said.

Irizarry was arrested on a charge of unlawful exposure of sexual organs and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility, where he is being held on a $5,000 bond, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office also issued a tongue-in-cheek reminder to residents, saying a late-night Taco Bell run should end “with a receipt, maybe some regret, but not a booking number.”

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