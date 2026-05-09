Hidden cameras found in bathroom near popular Winter Park coffee shop

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A popular local coffee shop has released a statement after hidden cameras were allegedly found in a nearby common area bathroom.

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Company in Winter Park confirmed the first camera was discovered on March 22, 2026.

The company said it had previously refrained from commenting since the first camera was discovered to allow law enforcement to continue its work.

Barnie’s Coffee, which has operated in Winter Park for 45 years, stated that the bathroom where the cameras were found is a common area used by patrons of multiple businesses on Park Avenue.

The store said the bathroom is accessed through the Greeneda Courtyard and is not located inside Barnie’s cafe.

Officials said local law enforcement was immediately alerted and responded to the report.

Barnie’s employees found hidden cameras on two further occasions, and these were also immediately reported to law enforcement.

According to the company statement, the individual accused in the incidents is not and has never been a Barnie’s employee.

The company emphasized its commitment to customer and employee safety as the investigation continues.

Following this discovery, Barnie’s management said they implemented a policy of regularly checking for cameras.

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