Heat wave continues in Central Florida with temperatures in the 90s

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another day, another round of summer-like heat and humidity across Central Florida.

Conditions on Thursday will feel very similar to Wednesday, with warm and muggy weather settling in for the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, while the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel closer to 90 to 95 degrees.

The hot and sticky pattern isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

From Friday through the holiday weekend, highs will continue to hover in the low 90s with plenty of humidity in place.

By the weekend, heat index values could approach 100 degrees in some locations, especially during the peak afternoon hours.

As for rain chances, the sea breeze will once again help spark isolated showers and thunderstorms later on Thursday.

The best chance for rain will be from Orlando westward, where a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms is in the forecast through the afternoon and early evening.

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