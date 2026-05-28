Happy National Hamburger Day! Here are the top 5 best burgers in Orlando for you to celebrate with

ORLANDO, Fla. — National Hamburger Day celebrates one of history’s most famous sandwiches. The origins of the hamburger are a bit difficult to pin down, aside from the fact that its name refers to the town of Hamburg, Germany.

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Some believe it comes from a 1758 edition of the cookbook The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy, where a recipe for the “Hamburgh sausage” suggests the dish should be served “roasted with toasted bread under it.”

Others think it comes from a dish eaten by passengers aboard the Hamburg America Line vessels in the 1840s, a dish of Hamburg steak served between two pieces of bread.

Whatever the origins, there’s one thing we can all agree on: they’re delicious! And if you want to celebrate National Hamburger Day the proper way (by eating a hamburger, of course), drop in at any of these local spots for what the Orlando Navigator deems the best burgers the City Beautiful has to offer.

Teak Neighborhood Grill

6400 Time Square Ave, Orlando, FL 32835

This wide-ranging menu, from classic favorites to unique selections, is sure to satisfy any burger lover.

Beth’s Burger Bar

9938 Universal Blvd #120, Orlando, FL 32819

Take it from this Yelp reviewer: “The atmosphere is awesome, [with an] old-school diner feel.” Their well-crafted burgers and accommodating allergy-friendly menu make this a perfect selection for families.

O’Town Burgers N Wings

6614 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835

This hidden gem boasts a lot: delicious food, a reasonably priced menu, and a great atmosphere. In the words of the Orlando Navigator, eat here and “your taste buds will thank you!”

Johnny’s Other Side

1619 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806

Characterized by a fun and lively atmosphere, this family-owned establishment offers stunning views of Downtown Orlando while you’re enjoying a juicy, perfectly seasoned burger.

D-Luxe Burger at Disney Springs

1524 E Buena Vista Dr, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830

This ranch-inspired spot at Disney Springs features a menu full of made-to-order favorites. Pair it with a side of their delicious hand-cut fries and an artisanal milkshake, and you’ve crafted the perfect meal.

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