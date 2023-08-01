Happening today: VP Kamala Harris to speak in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Orlando on Tuesday to speak at a convention.

Harris is scheduled to give the keynote address at the 20th Quadrennial Convention of Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church.

Organizers said the convention brings together 3,000 delegates from 39 countries representing the nation’s oldest African American protestant denomination.

The event begins at 1 p.m. at the Orange County Convention Center, with Harris scheduled to speak around 2:15 p.m. You can click here to watch it live.

Her visit comes more than a week after Harris spoke in Jacksonville, slamming the state’s new education standards for teaching African American history.

After the speech, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Harris was lying to “cover for their agenda of indoctrinating students.”

Channel 9 will monitor Harris’ trip to Orlando and will provide live updates on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

