H Mart opens in Orlando Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — After years of anticipation, a popular Korean grocery chain will open its first Florida store Thursday in Orlando.
H Mart has made its home at a former Target store on West Colonial Drive near Apopka Vineland Road.
The chain first announced its plans to open an Orlando location back in 2021.
Many would agree that H Mart has garnered a cult following over the years.
The store is sought after for its huge selection of Asian groceries. It will also house a food hall featuring Korean and Japanese cuisine.
The food court is set to include:
- Myung Ga – Korean BBQ & tofu soup
- Oh K-Dog – Korean style corn dog
- Jopok Topokki – Korean spicy Topokki, tempura, and street food
- U Chun – Authentic Korean cold noodles & tofu soup
- Paik’s Noodle – Korean-style Chinese cuisine
- Chidon – Japanese cuisine & fried cutlet
H Mart is scheduled to cut the ribbon on the new store at 10 a.m.
Channel 9 will be on hand for the grand opening.
The brand new H Mart is located in the Westland Terrace Plaza at 7501 West Colonial Drive in Orlando.
H Mart plans to open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
