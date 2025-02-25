Local

Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida DOGE task force

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida DOGE task force
Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida DOGE task force Image Courtesy: Gov. DeSantis on X (GovRonDeSantis on X/GovRonDeSantis on X)
By Leo Vargas, WDBO

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces the creation of the Florida State Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) task force.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference Monday in Tampa, where he stated the task force will work to further eliminate waste within state government, save taxpayers money, and ensure accountability in the state.

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and our new Florida DOGE task force will do even more to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis said.

READ: Rain showers taper off as Central Florida stays cool Tuesday

In a post on X, DeSantis stated that Florida has continually cut government and trimmed waste since taking office as governor in 2019, while providing better services at a lower cost than any other state of comparable size.

READ: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Ocala Tuesday morning

DeSantis said the task force, which will serve a one-year term, will implement a multi-pronged approach to “eliminating bureaucratic bloat and modernizing our state government to best serve the people of Florida.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.


©2025 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!