Governor Ron DeSantis announces Florida DOGE task force

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announces the creation of the Florida State Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE) task force.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

DeSantis made the announcement at a news conference Monday in Tampa, where he stated the task force will work to further eliminate waste within state government, save taxpayers money, and ensure accountability in the state.

“Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and our new Florida DOGE task force will do even more to serve the people of Florida,” DeSantis said.

READ: Rain showers taper off as Central Florida stays cool Tuesday

Florida has set the standard for fiscally conservative governance, and we will work with our new DOGE task force to do even more to serve the people of Florida with responsible stewardship of tax dollars. That means eliminating redundant boards and commissions, auditing state… pic.twitter.com/2qY0NuLYEl — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 24, 2025

In a post on X, DeSantis stated that Florida has continually cut government and trimmed waste since taking office as governor in 2019, while providing better services at a lower cost than any other state of comparable size.

READ: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Ocala Tuesday morning

DeSantis said the task force, which will serve a one-year term, will implement a multi-pronged approach to “eliminating bureaucratic bloat and modernizing our state government to best serve the people of Florida.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Governor DeSantis Announces Florida DOGE Efforts https://t.co/sdmlAKOUvB — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 24, 2025

Click here for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.





©2025 Cox Media Group