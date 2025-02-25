News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in Ocala on Tuesday morning.

The governor is set to speak around 10 a.m. from the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

The governor’s press office did not say what the news conference would be about.

