Gov. DeSantis says he will sign statewide fluoride ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For months, Gov. Ron DeSantis has participated in a nationwide discussion and now states he will sign the bill to implement a statewide fluoride ban in Florida’s water supply.

DeSantis described the chemical’s ongoing presence in Florida’s water supply as “forced medication.” Meanwhile, Channel 9 has reported on several local counties and cities that have already eliminated the chemical from their water supply.

board meeting The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners voted to remove fluoride from the drinking water. (Source: WFTV)

The Florida Dental Association issued a statement following the announcement to proceed with the ban.

“The Florida Dental Association strongly reinforces that fluoridation is a naturally occurring mineral, not a medication, that is already present in the water in many parts of the country, including Florida.

Scientific evidence consistently indicates that fluoridation of community water supplies is safe and effective at preventing and repairing tooth decay."

The Governor of Florida also issued a statement on social media articulating his decision to advance the statewide ban.

Today I was in Miami to support SB 700, which bans local governments from unilaterally adding fluoride to public drinking water. With wide access to topical fluoride, there’s no need to medicate entire communities without their consent.The Free State of Florida says no to forced medication, and we’re proud to lead the nation on this effort! — Florida Governer Ron DeSantis

