Four Central Florida teams advance to state semifinals

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
Bishop Moore, Cocoa advance to state semifinals The Hornets beat Eau Gallie and the Tigers beat Bradford.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four Central Florida high school football teams are still alive after Friday night’s action in the state quarterfinals.

Lake Mary beat DeLand to advance to the Class 7A state semifinals. The Rams will host Venice in the Final Four.

Jones took down Lake Wales to advance to the Class 4A state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season. The Tigers will host Port Charlotte in the Final Four.

Bishop Moore beat Eau Gallie 31-28 to get back to the 3A state semifinals for the first time since 2015. The Hornets will visit Miami Northwestern in the Final Four.

Cocoa beat Bradford 17-10 in the Class 2A bracket. The Tigers continue their quest for a fourth straight state championship. Cocoa will visit Cardinal Mooney in the state semifinals.

