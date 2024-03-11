Former UCF and Seminole High School star Gabe Davis to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars

A hometown star is returning to the Central Florida area as Gabe Davis, who starred in football at Seminole High School before going on to be an All-Conference player at UCF, has reportedly agreed to sign a 3-year $39 million deal that could be worth as much as $50 million. The deal cannot be finalized until March 13th due to NFL rules.

Davis played the first 4 seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills after being drafted by the team in 2020. Davis recorded a career high 48 receptions in 2022. He missed this seasons playoffs after a knee injury in the teams season finale win over Miami.

Gabe Davis was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 4th round of the 2020 draft after spending 3 years at the University of Central Florida where he was a key part of the 2017 National Championship and 2018 Fiesta Bowl teams. Before enrolling at UCF, Davis was a star wide receiver at Seminole High School where he was First Team All-State for Class 8A and Orlando Touchdown Club’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2016.

In 2023, Davis partnered to open The Draft Academy, a state of the art rehabilitation facility for professional athletes. Since it’s opening in Winter Park it has allowed Davis as well as other professional athletes to come to Central Florida and train in the offseason.

©2024 Cox Media Group