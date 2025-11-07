Local

Former Lawmaker Paul Renner Joins Scott Anez for Exclusive Interview on WDBO

By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk
By Hayden Wiggs, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives Paul Renner joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss entering Florida’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

Renner announced his intent to run in early September, describing himself as a “pro-Trump, pro-DeSantis Republican, through and through.” Renner will be taking on Trump-endorsed candidate Byron Daniels in the GOP primary.

During the interview, Renner shared updates from his campaign, including his plans for the future of the state’s healthcare through the Florida Health Freedom and Wellness Initiative.

Renner’s initiative encompasses four broad policy areas: protecting medical freedom; increasing safety and transparency; parental rights and healthy schools; and community wellness and preventative care.

It also includes a call from Renner to Congress for the repealing of Obamacare.

“[Obamacare] is not working. Subsidizing is now the solution Democrats have. Why subsidize failure? We need to get rid of it,” said Renner. “We need to have something that gives people greater options at a lower cost, and we can do that here in the state of Florida, while protecting those who are in need.”

