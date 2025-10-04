Football Friday Night Week 7 Recap: Rivalries, Comebacks, and a Statement Win for DeLand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — As the calendar flips to October, it’s time to feature Week No. 7 of the high school football season.

In our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, DeLand beat Mainland 28-20. This is the Bulldogs’ first win over the Buccaneers since 2019.

Elsewhere, Oviedo beat Hagerty 41-26 in a big rivalry game. Edgewater held off a late rally from Winter Park, 28-21, to stay perfect at 7-0.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group