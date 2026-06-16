Fmr. State House Speaker Paul Renner joins OMN to discuss the campaign trail

The race tightens as the push for governor continues. After the Friday deadline of paying election dues,

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Former State House Speaker Paul Renner is one of those that qualified for the state primaries coming up in August. He faces a packed field that has followed favorite and Trump endorsed Byron Donalds and the surging social media focused campaign of James Fishback.

LISTEN: James Fishback joins Orlando’s Morning News for exclusive interview

Renner joined Orlando’s Morning News on Tuesday with the latest from the campaign trail. He spoke with Scott Anez, hear the full interview:

LISTEN: Former Orlando TV anchor Ryan Elijah joins Scott Anez to discuss his run for congress

To listen in on all of WDBO’s election series of interviews, checkout the WDBO Voter Guide.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group