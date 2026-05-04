Former Orlando TV anchor Ryan Elijah joins Scott Anez to discuss his run for congress

ORLANDO, Fla. — Challengers have begun to lineup now for the seat of controversy embroiled Republican Congressman Cory Mills of Florida’s 7th district.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

One of those candidates, Ryan Elijah, may have a familiar look and sound to you in Central Florida after his run on “Good Morning Orlando” on local FOX affiliate FOX 35, where he won an Emmy for his efforts.

He sat down with Scott Anez on “Orlando’s Morning News” on Monday to discuss his candidacy and why now is the right time. Listen here: