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Former Orlando TV anchor Ryan Elijah joins Scott Anez to discuss his run for congress

Formerly of Orlando’s local Fox affiliate, Elijah announced his run on April 28th

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Ryan Elijah joins OMN w/Scott Anez (Greg Rhodes)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Challengers have begun to lineup now for the seat of controversy embroiled Republican Congressman Cory Mills of Florida’s 7th district.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

One of those candidates, Ryan Elijah, may have a familiar look and sound to you in Central Florida after his run on “Good Morning Orlando” on local FOX affiliate FOX 35, where he won an Emmy for his efforts.

He sat down with Scott Anez on “Orlando’s Morning News” on Monday to discuss his candidacy and why now is the right time. Listen here: