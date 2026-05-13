Florida’s ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ ICE detention center to shut down, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report says Florida’s “Alligator Alcatraz” immigration detention center will close by early next month.

According to reports, state officials have notified vendors about the wind-down of operations.

The facility, which houses 1,400 detainees, is slated for closure due to high operational costs, with all individuals set for relocation or deportation.

The state of Florida has been spending more than $1 million per day to keep the detention center running.

The impending closure addresses the significant financial burden of maintaining the facility, which was always intended to be temporary.

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