Florida teen shot himself in a ‘hoax’ amber alert

Orlando, Fla. — Authorities are still currently reviewing all possible charges as the case continues to develop.

Before sending alarming text messages to his family claiming he had been shot and taken. Investigators found out the 17-year-old purchased camping gear, fled on a bicycle, and then ended up shooting himself in the leg.

Marion County Sheriffs Office released a video with breaking coverage on the investigation.

According to Action News Jax , the case began with urgent text messages from the teen that prompted law enforcement to issue an Amber Alert on Thursday evening.

Following reports of a shooting in Dunnellon off Highway 484, which launched a massive response on September 25th, 2025.

His abandoned truck was also found near evidence of a single gunshot. Although, it remains undetermined whether the teen will face any charges for the alleged ‘hoax’ last week.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said those questions are “not off the table,” even though the case is currently being reviewed.

Detectives haven’t been able to interview the teen directly, because they said his parents have refused to allow any questioning.

According to the local authorities, Caden Speight ultimately shot himself in the leg with a handgun that he carried throughout the ordeal, then resurfacing in Williston with a non-life-threatening injury.

