Florida State University community mourns shooting victims, vigil planned for tonight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Flowers have been laid around the campus of Florida State University as the community grieves the loss of two people tragically killed and six others injured in a shooting that happened on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement agencies continue their investigation into the events surrounding the shooting.

Meanwhile, the university is providing counseling services for those struggling to cope with this devastating event.

On Friday, medical staff at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital reported that all injured individuals are expected to make a full recovery, and they expect that two patients could be discharged by the end of the day.

Among the victims identified was Robert Morales, who was a Program Manager in the Department of Business Services.

FSU said Morales had been with the university since 2015.

Leon County High School said he also served as a former assistant football coach.

A GoFundMe page has been created by his friends and colleagues to support his wife and daughter.

Channel 9 Eyewitness News has learned that the family of Tiru Chabba, the 45-year-old father of two who was killed, has hired national civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers.

The Florida State University Football Stadium will host a vigil for the victims at 5 p.m., bringing together students, faculty, and community members to remember and honor those affected by this tragedy.

Editor’s Note: In reporting on the Florida State University shooting on Thursday, we cited an incorrect number of fatalities based on details provided by law enforcement. We take our responsibility to report accurate information very seriously and we deeply regret this mistake.

