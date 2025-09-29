Florida signs off on over two dozen new laws

Florida — Governor Ronald DeSantis has signed more than two dozen new laws that take effect this week.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Here’s a breakdown of every new law that’s set to become legal on Wednesday.

SB 150 (“Trooper’s Law”)

Becomes effective on October 1, 2025.

Makes it a third-degree felony to restrain or abandon a dog outdoors during a declared natural disaster or evacuation, with penalties of up to 5 years and a $10,000 fine.

HB 687 (“Trenton’s Law”)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Raises penalties for repeat DUI manslaughter, boating under the influence manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and vessel homicide (repeat offenders now face second-degree felony charges), and upgrades a first refusal of breath/urine testing (in the context of DUI) to a second-degree misdemeanor.

HB 777 (Offenses Involving Children / Luring Children)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Expands the “luring a child” statute so it applies when victims are under 14 (rather than under 12), prohibits luring out of a building or vehicle (not just into), and removes defenses like ignorance or misrepresentation of the victim’s age.

HB 253 (Motor Crimes / License Plates & Impersonation)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Makes using prohibited lights or impersonating law enforcement a third-degree felony, upgrades altering or covering license plates to misdemeanors (or more in some cases), and penalizes manufacturing or selling plate-obscuring devices.

HB 437 (Electronic Monitoring Device Tampering)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Changes the penalty for tampering with a court-ordered monitoring device (e.g. ankle monitor) to match the severity of the underlying crime for which the person is monitored (rather than defaulting to third-degree).

HB 479 (Leaving the Scene / Hit-and-Run Restitution)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Mandates that drivers who flee the scene after damaging property may be ordered by the court to pay restitution to the property owner.

HB 1049 (Court Officials: Tampering, Harassment, Retaliation)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Establishes new felony-level penalties for tampering with, harassing, or retaliating against judges, prosecutors, court staff, or other court officials via threats, intimidation, bribery, interference, or property harm.

HB 757 (Digital / Deepfake & Sexual Image Crimes)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Elevates possession of lewd images with intent to promote to a second-degree felony, makes solicitation of child pornography a third-degree felony, criminalizes creation or possession of deepfake pornography as a third-degree felony, and allows victims to bring civil claims.

HB 989 (Foster Home Licensure Portability)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Allows foster families in good standing to relocate within Florida and receive priority review and expedited background checks—so they don’t have to restart the entire licensing process.

HB 113 (Fleeing / Eluding Law Enforcement Upgrades)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Raises the offense severity ranking for fleeing or eluding law enforcement (e.g. high-speed pursuit) and increases penalties when crashes and injuries are involved.

HB 703 (Utility / Communications Facility Relocation)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Requires communications providers to initiate relocation of facilities when local governments give notice, and funds a state grant program to reimburse smaller providers.

HB 1121 (Unmanned Aircraft / Drone Regulation)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Criminalizes certain drone use over critical infrastructure, drones with weapons, unauthorized surveillance, and distributing illicit drone footage—imposing stiffer penalties.

SB 948 (Flood Disclosures & Tenant Protections)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Requires landlords and mobile home park owners to disclose flood history or risk to prospective tenants; tenants may terminate leases or get refund of advance rent if damage occurs after nondisclosure.

SB 168 (“Tristin Murphy Act”)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Alters how the criminal justice system handles defendants with mental illness, autism, or intellectual disabilities—offering diversion alternatives in certain cases.

SB 1804 (Human Trafficking / Capital Felony for Vulnerable Persons)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Establishes a new capital felony for trafficking children under 12 or mentally incapacitated persons for sexual exploitation, opening the possibility of life without parole or death penalty.

Elimination of Business Rent Tax (Commercial Lease Tax Phase‑out)

Effective on October 1, 2025.

Ends the state’s sales tax on commercial leases (a tax often called the “business rent tax”), reducing costs for businesses across Florida.

Given, these laws don’t take into effect until October 1st, WDBO will keep you updated incase anything changes prior to then.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group