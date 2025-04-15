Florida returns more than $44 million in unclaimed property to residents

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $44 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of March according to the Florida Division of Unclaimed Property.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

By region, Orlando ranked sixth for the most unclaimed property returned in the last month.

Florida Division of Unclaimed Property Returns More than $44 Million in Unclaimed Property in March



Read More ➡️: https://t.co/iEzpVEKNOG pic.twitter.com/sOVOOzsjpY — FL DFS (@FLDFS) April 11, 2025

READ: Sunny and warm week ahead, cool down midweek

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner, with the most common types being dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

Click here to find out if you have unclaimed property.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group