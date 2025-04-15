Local

Florida returns more than $44 million in unclaimed property to residents

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
cash money generic (Unsplash)
By Leo Vargas, WDBO

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $44 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians during the month of March according to the Florida Division of Unclaimed Property.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

By region, Orlando ranked sixth for the most unclaimed property returned in the last month.

READ: Sunny and warm week ahead, cool down midweek

Unclaimed property is defined as a financial asset that is unknown or lost or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner, with the most common types being dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances, and refunds.

Click here to find out if you have unclaimed property.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!