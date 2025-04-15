Warm & dry Tuesday, fire threat continues to climb in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another sunny, dry, and warm day is in order for Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said afternoon highs on Tuesday will be widespread in the 80s.

WFTV forecast for Tuesday Tuesday's highs will be in the 80s in Central Florida with not much chance for rain. (WFTV staff)

A weak front will roll through the area on Tuesday night.

Crimi said it won’t bring much rain, but it will drop our temps for Wednesday.

Wednesday’s highs will reach the 70s and low 80s.

Unfortunately, the lack of rain will only worsen drought conditions throughout the Channel 9 viewing area over the next few days.

Fires may ignite quickly under these dry conditions.

Crimi said while no red flag warning has been issued for Tuesday, it will be a possibility later in the week.

