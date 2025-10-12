News

Florida officers wrangle massive rogue iguana in Daytona Beach

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police officers responded swiftly to reports of a large iguana wandering through a residential area.

The reptile was spotted in a neighborhood and posed a potential hazard to locals.

Officers were able to safely capture the massive iguana without incident, securing it for return to wherever it came from.

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

