Florida man arrested for drunk driving lawnmower

Calls flooded in to Florida Highway Patrol Friday morning after commuters witnessed a man driving his lawn mower erratically down a busy highway.

Around 8:30 a.m. a trooper arrived on scene to find Christopher Spain sitting on the shoulder of the Suncoast Parkway.

The 38-year-old exhibited signs of impairment and eventually became uncooperative.

He was booked into the Hernando County Jail and was released Friday afternoon on $500 bond.

This incident is not the first of its kind in Florida, as previous cases of DUI involving lawn mowers have been reported, including one in Port St. Lucie in 2017.

Florida law considers lawn mowers as vehicles, and the legal blood alcohol limit for operating any vehicle is .08%.

