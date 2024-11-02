Local

Florida man accused of attacking sleeping airline passenger mid-flight

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

A Florida man is accused of attacking a sleeping airline passenger mid-flight.

The FAA is investigating what they are calling a brutal assault.

The incident happened two hours into a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Washington D.C.

Officials said passenger Everett Nelson left his seat and began attacking a sleeping man without warning.

“I was woken up by the most horrific screaming that I have heard,” said passenger Sandhya Gupta. “He was just rapid fire, just punching, pummeling very violently, this man in the face.”

Nelson was restrained until the plane landed safely.

United Airlines confirms paramedics and police were waiting at the gate.

