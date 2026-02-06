Florida man accused of $4K meat theft amid relationship drama

A Florida man is facing felony charges after allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 worth of meat from two Publix locations in Palm Coast.

The theft spree was reportedly fueled by relationship drama, as the suspect discovered his girlfriend with another man after the thefts.

“Surveillance footage reportedly shows the suspect hitting one store, then another, within a tight 20-minute window.

Authorities say the first stop happened around 7:43 p.m. at a Publix in the Belle Terre Crossings shopping center, where the man allegedly walked out with about $1,575 worth of beef and lamb. Less than half an hour later, he allegedly struck again at a second Publix near Island Walk, this time making off with roughly $2,000 worth of pork, top sirloin, brisket, tenderloin, and a few personal care items for good measure."

The 30-year-old man discarded most of the stolen meat rather than keeping or selling it, resulting in significant losses for the stores.

The suspect was arrested and booked on felony retail theft charges, with authorities emphasizing that stealing is not the solution to relationship issues.

