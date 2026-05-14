Florida bans sloth imports after 55 die at Sloth World

SANFORD, Fla. — As 10 sloths recover at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced a temporary ban on the import of sloths into Florida.

The move comes after 55 sloths died while waiting to be part of an exhibit at Sloth World.

“I’m trying not to cry because I’m really happy change is actually being made,” said Sam Trull of The Sloth Institute.

The executive order was released Wednesday evening. FWC Executive Director Roger Young said, “The executive order that will temporarily prohibit the importation of sloths in the state of Florida.”

State Rep. Anna Eskamani said the ban will last 60 days, adding that changing policy at an agency is quicker than changing state law.

Young said the temporary ban will give the agency time to change existing rules involving sloths under a class three permit, which currently requires no knowledge of caring for them despite their more complicated needs.

“Our captive wildlife team conducted a thorough investigation and all permits associated with Sloth World have since been relinquished to FWC,” Young said.

FWC officials defended their decision not to issue citations in connection with the deaths of the 55 sloths. Officials also said they contacted other Florida facilities housing sloths and confirmed the animals there are healthy.

“This very unfortunate situation resulted from one facility Sloth World and they’re no longer licensed and it’s not a wide spread issue,” Young said.

Experts said 98% of sloths enter through the Port of Miami, meaning enforcement would likely happen there, as well as at other ports and airports.

“We’re not gonna stop till the implementation of sloths is permanently banned on a Federal level coming into the United States,” said Rebecca Cliffe of The Sloth Conservation Foundation.

Anyone who violates the executive order could face criminal charges.

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