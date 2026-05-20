FHSAA Softball State Championship brings major impact to Central Florida

As the end of the school year approaches, so does the end of the high school athletic year with baseball and softball championships typically the final sport on the calendar year.

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This year, in partnership with Seminole County and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission this seasons Florida High School Athletics Association softball championships are taking place at Longwoods Boombah-Soldiers Creek Park.

This marks the second season in a row that the championships are being held at the park that was built back in 2017 with this exact type of tournament in mind. 32 teams from across the state will be coming to the area to compete and along with them, they bring family, friends and dollars into the Central Florida community.

According to economists at Indiana University, events like this one can be six-figure boons to local economies. But the impact strikes deeper than just dollars and cents.

WDBO spoke with former Hagerty softball head coach David Stone, he said it shows an investment in the sport by the community as well. “Anytime you can bring state championships to your area [it] says a lot about the quality of not only the venue, but the investment and dedication to the sport in the area.”

Stone also made sure to highlight the fruits of that investment saying, “Softball in Central Florida has been so strong and the community resources give the girls the opportunity to grow in the sport.” Adding that growth is evident by the, “...number of varsity teams from Central Florida that reached the state championships over the past years.”

That includes multiple teams from the area in this year’s tournament including Hagerty, East Ridge, Winter Springs, Seminole, Lake Wales, Cornerstone Charter, and Geneva.

The 2026 FHSAA Softball State Championships will take place from May 19th-May 23rd. For more information and tickets, click here.

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