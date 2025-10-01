FHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Daytona Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 95 claimed the life of a Volusia County woman Tuesday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it happened shortly before 9 p.m. at the I-95 and Interstate 4 interchange.

Investigators believe the initial crash happened when the driver of a Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on the I-95 exit ramp to I-4, moved from the outside lane to the inside lane and collided with a Dodge Charger.

Troopers said the Charger then struck a guardrail, while the Mustang was struck by a truck traveling westbound on the I-4 exit ramp onto northbound I-95.

Investigators said a semi-truck also collided with the Mustang as the truck driver swerved to avoid the Charger.

A passenger in the Mustang died at the crash site. She was a Deltona resident, age 34, according to FHP.

Troopers said the man driving the Mustang, 20, of DeLand, and the woman driving the Charger, 48, of Daytona Beach, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Neither truck driver was hurt in the crash, FHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

