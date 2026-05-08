FDOT to shut down Central Florida Parkway for concrete pours

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced overnight closures for all lanes of Central Florida Parkway under Interstate 4 on Friday, May 8, and Thursday, May 14.

These closures are necessary to complete two concrete pours for the overhead bridge deck as part of the ongoing I-4 and Sand Lake Road (State Road 482) improvement project.

The temporary closures will begin as early as 12 am each night and reopen by 5 am the following mornings.

During these overnight periods, motorists exiting eastbound I-4 to Central Florida Parkway at Exit 71 will be limited to making right turns only.

FDOT noted that if crews are unable to complete the concrete deck pours as scheduled due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances, the May 8 closure will be shifted to Monday, May 11.

Similarly, the May 14 closure would be moved to Friday, May 15.

Should these shifts occur, the work would still take place during the same overnight hours from 12 am to 5 am.

See detour information below :

To access Central Florida Parkway east of I-4:

From southbound Palm Parkway, turn left onto eastbound Daryl Carter Parkway. From there, turn left onto northbound International Drive, then turn left again onto Westwood Boulevard, continuing north to access Central Florida Parkway.

turn left onto eastbound Daryl Carter Parkway. From there, turn left onto northbound International Drive, then turn left again onto Westwood Boulevard, continuing north to access Central Florida Parkway. From Daryl Carter Parkway, take the entrance ramp to eastbound I-4, then take Exit 71 to access Central Florida Parkway.

To access Central Florida Parkway west of I-4:

From eastbound I-4, take Exit 71 and stay in the right lane, turn right onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway, then turn right at the first traffic signal onto southbound Westwood Boulevard. From there, turn right onto International Drive, heading southwest before turning right again onto westbound Daryl Carter Parkway. From there, turn right on northbound Palm Parkway to access Central Florida Parkway.

take Exit 71 and stay in the right lane, turn right onto eastbound Central Florida Parkway, then turn right at the first traffic signal onto southbound Westwood Boulevard. From there, turn right onto International Drive, heading southwest before turning right again onto westbound Daryl Carter Parkway. From there, turn right on northbound Palm Parkway to access Central Florida Parkway. From Central Florida Parkway east of I-4, turn left onto southbound Westwood Boulevard, then follow the same route as above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group