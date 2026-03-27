FDOT marks completion of Conway Road safety improvements

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation announced it has completed safety improvements along a stretch of Conway Road (State Road 15), going from Devonshire Lane to Lake Underhill Road in Orlando.

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These improvements include the installation of Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (PHBs) which, according to FDOT, are “overhead signals that remain dark until activated by a pedestrian.

“Once activated, the PHB alerts drivers to slow down with a flashing yellow signal, followed by a solid yellow. The beacon then displays a solid red signal, requiring motorists to stop and allow pedestrians to cross. The signal then flashes red, allowing drivers to proceed with caution once the crosswalk is clear.”

How to use PHBs FDOT releases informative brochure, instructing pedestrians on how to use newly-installed Pedestrian Hybrid Beacons (PHBs).

These safety improvements were made in addition to a repaving of the travel lanes on Conway Road. The project began in the fall of 2024 and cost an estimated $3.8 million.

Additionally, a new crossing near Rockledge Road was constructed. The new construction area features Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons (RRFBs) to “alert motorists to pedestrians within the crosswalk near Rockledge Road.”

Similar to the PHBs, RRFBs “use flashing yellow lights to increase driver awareness of people crossing the roadway.” Another crosswalk with a pedestrian refuge was also constructed at Rockledge Road.

Other safety improvements include new 5-foot-wide bike lanes, which are separated from ongoing traffic by raised concrete buffers; new dedicated left-turn lanes with medians replacing the existing center two-way left-turn lanes; and curb extensions and modifications.

These safety upgrades, FDOT says, “improve safety for nearby residents, students walking to and from the nearby elementary school, and other pedestrians, while providing safer access to nearby LYNX bus stops.”

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