EXCLUSIVE: Orlando’s 150th birthday and the special tie to Walt Disney

Walt Disney World Resort LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. (Handout/Walt Disney World Resort via Get)
The city of Orlando was incorporated on this date in 1875. And as the city celebrates the milestone, a major player in the economics of the region celebrates too.

WDBO had the chance to speak with Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs for Walt Disney World and discussed the special partnership between the city and company that came to town with a big announcement back in 1965.

