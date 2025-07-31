EXCLUSIVE: Orlando’s 150th birthday and the special tie to Walt Disney

The city of Orlando was incorporated on this date in 1875. And as the city celebrates the milestone, a major player in the economics of the region celebrates too.

WDBO had the chance to speak with Tajiana Ancora-Brown, Director of External Affairs for Walt Disney World and discussed the special partnership between the city and company that came to town with a big announcement back in 1965.

