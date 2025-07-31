Orlando Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Volunteer Events Throughout the City

ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of its 150th anniversary, the City of Orlando, Keep Orlando Beautiful, and community partners have organized a diverse array of “meaningful service activities” for residents to get involved in the celebration.
▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO
Opportunities are available in each of the city’s six districts. In a recent press release, the City invites all residents to participate: “Whether you’re passionate about supporting our seniors, beautifying our neighborhoods, or helping to fight hunger, there’s a way for you to make a difference.”
The volunteer opportunities for each district are listed below:
- District 1: Hygiene Kit & Blanket Packing with District 1 Commissioner Jim Gray and Heart of Florida UW
- 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- Vista Lakes Club House, 8841 Lee Vista Boulevard
- District 2: Engaging Seniors & Preserving Memories with Seniors First with District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Seniors First, Inc. of Central Florida
- 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
- Engle Wood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive #2931
- District 3: Food Sorting & Packing with District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart and One Heart for Women and Children
- 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM
- Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive
- District 4: Mills 50 Community Litter Cleanup with District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan and The Center - Orlando
- 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- The Center Orlando, 946 North Mills Avenue
- District 5: Food Bank Donation Sorting with District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida
- 8:15 AM - 11:00 AM
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive
- District 6: Eagle Nest Park Cleanup with District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns and Keep Orlando Beautiful
- 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Boulevard
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2025 Cox Media Group