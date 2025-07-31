Orlando Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Volunteer Events Throughout the City

ORLANDO, Fla. — In honor of its 150th anniversary, the City of Orlando, Keep Orlando Beautiful, and community partners have organized a diverse array of “meaningful service activities” for residents to get involved in the celebration.

Opportunities are available in each of the city’s six districts. In a recent press release, the City invites all residents to participate: “Whether you’re passionate about supporting our seniors, beautifying our neighborhoods, or helping to fight hunger, there’s a way for you to make a difference.”

The volunteer opportunities for each district are listed below:

District 1: Hygiene Kit & Blanket Packing with District 1 Commissioner Jim Gray and Heart of Florida UW

Hygiene Kit & Blanket Packing with District 1 Commissioner Jim Gray and Heart of Florida UW 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM



Vista Lakes Club House, 8841 Lee Vista Boulevard

District 2: Engaging Seniors & Preserving Memories with Seniors First with District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Seniors First, Inc. of Central Florida

Engaging Seniors & Preserving Memories with Seniors First with District 2 Commissioner Tony Ortiz and Seniors First, Inc. of Central Florida 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM



Engle Wood Neighborhood Center, 6123 La Costa Drive #2931

District 3: Food Sorting & Packing with District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart and One Heart for Women and Children

Food Sorting & Packing with District 3 Commissioner Robert Stuart and One Heart for Women and Children 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM



Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive

District 4: Mills 50 Community Litter Cleanup with District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan and The Center - Orlando

Mills 50 Community Litter Cleanup with District 4 Commissioner Patty Sheehan and The Center - Orlando 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM



The Center Orlando, 946 North Mills Avenue

District 5: Food Bank Donation Sorting with District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

Food Bank Donation Sorting with District 5 Commissioner Shan Rose and Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida 8:15 AM - 11:00 AM



Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, 411 Mercy Drive

District 6: Eagle Nest Park Cleanup with District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns and Keep Orlando Beautiful

Eagle Nest Park Cleanup with District 6 Commissioner Bakari F. Burns and Keep Orlando Beautiful 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Eagle Nest Park, 5165 Metrowest Boulevard

