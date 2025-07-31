Local

EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer discusses Orlando’s 150th, legacy

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Buddy Dyer Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer speaks at a press conference in May 2025. (Nick Papantonis)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

The city of Orlando was incorporated on this date back in 1875, and over that time the city has had 32 different mayors. And the longest tenured of those mayors, Buddy Dyer.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Dyer has held the positions since 2003 and recently announced that this term would be his last.

WDBO had the chance to speak with the mayor as the city celebrates its 150th birthday, discussing the celebration, the events that have shaped the city, and his part in that history

More on Orlando’s 150th:

Orlando Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Volunteer Events Throughout the City

City of Orlando and One Heart Partner for 150th Celebration Food Sorting & Packing Drive

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!