EXCLUSIVE: Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer discusses Orlando’s 150th, legacy

The city of Orlando was incorporated on this date back in 1875, and over that time the city has had 32 different mayors. And the longest tenured of those mayors, Buddy Dyer.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Dyer has held the positions since 2003 and recently announced that this term would be his last.

WDBO had the chance to speak with the mayor as the city celebrates its 150th birthday, discussing the celebration, the events that have shaped the city, and his part in that history

More on Orlando’s 150th:

Orlando Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Volunteer Events Throughout the City

City of Orlando and One Heart Partner for 150th Celebration Food Sorting & Packing Drive

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group