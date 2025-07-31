EXCLUSIVE: Author, historian Richard Lee Cronin talks Orlando History on the city’s 150th

The city of Orlando was incorporated on this date back in 1875, and over that time the city has transformed in more ways than one.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Richard Lee Cronin is an author and historian who has penned multiple books on the history of Central Florida, and his book ‘Orlando: A History of the Phenomenal City’ is a detailed look at the beginnings of the city even before it became known as the City Beautiful.

Richard joined Scott Anez on Orlando’s Morning News to discuss more about the city as it celebrates 150 years.

More on Orlando’s 150th:

Orlando Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Volunteer Events Throughout the City

City of Orlando and One Heart Partner for 150th Celebration Food Sorting & Packing Drive

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group