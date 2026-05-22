Epic Universe celebrates one year of immersive storytelling at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — One epic year later, Epic Universe has officially turned one.

One year after opening its gates, Epic Universe has quickly become one of the biggest tourism drivers in Central Florida, bringing millions of guests through its portals while reshaping the future of Universal Orlando Resort.

What is the next chapter for Epic Universe? Channel 9 had the opportunity to head back to the park one year after opening to hear from the creatives and executives behind the immersive worlds.

We spoke to Universal executives, who shared how proud they are of the park reaching its one-year milestone and how much it has grown and been embraced by guests from around the world.

Executive Vice President and General Manager of Epic Universe Jeff Polk said the park was designed to help transform Universal Orlando Resort into a true weeklong vacation destination.

“Guests wanted more immersion, more storytelling,” Polk said. “They wanted us to tell stories about Harry Potter, Nintendo, Isle of Berk and Dark Universe in a deeper way.”

Polk said many of the park’s original ideas remained intact from concept to opening day, something he called rare for a project of this scale.

“Quite honestly, from where we started to where we ended, it stayed pretty much intact throughout the entire project,” Polk said.

According to Universal, the project generated an estimated $44 billion economic impact, with the company expecting Epic Universe alone to bring nearly $2 billion to Florida this year.

Polk said Epic Universe has also helped bring more tourism to Central Florida by encouraging guests to stay longer at Universal Orlando Resort.

“Adding all the hotel rooms helps,” Polk said. “With them staying on site and being with us, I think from a Central Florida standpoint, we’re just bringing more people to the area, and that’s good for everybody.”

While Universal did not release an overall attendance number for the entire park, executives shared that some of the park’s headline attractions have already welcomed millions of riders in less than a year.

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment surpassed 5 million riders, while Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry has already welcomed more than 4 million guests.

Polk said one of the biggest lessons learned over the park’s first year has been the importance of immersive storytelling and live entertainment throughout every portal.

“Between our live entertainment offerings, between the stories our team members are telling and the immersion of the worlds themselves, all of that is coming together to tell one story,” Polk said.

From monsters hidden in the shadows of Darkmoor to dragons soaring above Berk, each portal has created its own fan following over the last year.

Through the foggy entrance where monsters lurk around every corner, guests enter Darkmoor, home of Dark Universe. Universal officials said they have been amazed by the excitement and passion guests have shown for the world inspired by Universal’s classic monsters.

Gregory Hall, assistant director of creative design for Universal Creative, said one of the best parts of the last year has been seeing guests experience Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment for the very first time.

“We hear people saying this was the best ride ever,” Hall said. “That really meant a lot, and it still does.”

Hall said more than 5 million guests have already ridden the attraction in less than a year, something he said exceeded expectations.

Not only has Dark Universe connected with classic horror movie fans, but it has also become a hit among Halloween Horror Nights fans. Riders have spotted Easter eggs hidden throughout the attraction, including nods to iconic HHN character Jack the Clown hidden inside Frankenstein Manor.

“There’s so many different things in there,” Hall said. “I hear different reactions every time.”

Step through the Floo Network or walk through the streets of Paris inside The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic, where Universal says guests continue to be immersed in one of the park’s most ambitious experiences yet.

Universal Creative Project Director Anisha Burgos said Battle at the Ministry has already welcomed more than 4 million riders since opening day.

“We really created a trilogy of experiences,” Burgos said. “Every time we build a new Harry Potter attraction, we level it up.”

Burgos said the Ministry of Magic became the natural next step for the Wizarding World because it allowed guests to step directly into one of the franchise’s most iconic locations.

“Everyone wants to see the Atrium,” Burgos said. “Everyone wants to interact with Fantastic Beasts, and so we really took that and tried to bring that to life.”

She also said one of her favorite moments is seeing guests experience the land at sunset for the very first time.

“That has not gotten old, even after a whole year,” Burgos said.

Beyond the Viking village gates, dragons soar overhead inside How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk, where Universal officials said emotional guest reactions have become part of the experience itself.

Senior Manager of Show Direction Anitra Pritchard said guests continue to form strong connections with characters like Toothless and Hiccup every single day.

“When we see guests cry, they literally come in and meet our characters like Toothless and Hiccup,” Pritchard said. “There’s that instant connection.”

Pritchard said even she became emotional seeing Toothless for the first time.

“I cried, I screamed, I giggled with delight,” Pritchard said.

As Epic Universe enters its second year, Polk said Universal plans to continue evolving the park while leaning further into immersive storytelling experiences.

“We really feel strongly that we’ve latched onto something with Epic Universe,” Polk said. “We want guests to come here, enjoy themselves with their families and want to come back again and again.”

Universal officials said new experiences, entertainment and guest offerings are already being explored as the resort looks toward the future of Epic Universe and continued growth across Central Florida.

See our previous Epic Universe coverage below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group