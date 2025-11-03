Local

ELECTION DAY 2025

By Michelle Wargo, WDBO News & Talk
While 2025 is an “off” year for most elections, there are local elections taking place for local Mayors, City Council members and Commissioner seats on November 4th.

Here is a list of the local elections and a link to our voter guide to find important information, maps and timelines to assist you with the voting experience.

There are no Elections in Seminole County or Osceola County.

Orange:

City of Orlando Election

City Commissioners for Districts 1, 3, 5

Volusia:

Lake Helen City Commissioner Board Zone 3

Mayor of Lake Helen

Brevard County:

Indialantic City Council Seat 1

Melbourne Beach Town Commission At-large

Lake County:

Clermont City Council Seat 2

Groveland City Council District 4

Mascotte City Council Seat 1

Mascotte City Council Seat 5

Montverde Town Council At-large

Tavares City Council Seat 4

Polk County:

Auburndale City Commissioner Board Seat 3

Fort Meade City Commissioner Board Seat 3

Fort Meade City Commissioner Board Seat 5 At-large

Lakeland City Commissioner Board District C Southwest

Lakeland City Commissioner Board District D Southeast

Mayor of Lakeland

Winter Haven City Council Seat 4

Winter Haven City Council Seat 5

