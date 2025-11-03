ELECTION DAY 2025

While 2025 is an “off” year for most elections, there are local elections taking place for local Mayors, City Council members and Commissioner seats on November 4th.

Here is a list of the local elections and a link to our voter guide to find important information, maps and timelines to assist you with the voting experience.

There are no Elections in Seminole County or Osceola County.

Orange:

City of Orlando Election

City Commissioners for Districts 1, 3, 5

Volusia:

Lake Helen City Commissioner Board Zone 3

Mayor of Lake Helen

Brevard County:

Indialantic City Council Seat 1

Melbourne Beach Town Commission At-large

Lake County:

Clermont City Council Seat 2

Groveland City Council District 4

Mascotte City Council Seat 1

Mascotte City Council Seat 5

Montverde Town Council At-large

Tavares City Council Seat 4

Polk County:

Auburndale City Commissioner Board Seat 3

Fort Meade City Commissioner Board Seat 3

Fort Meade City Commissioner Board Seat 5 At-large

Lakeland City Commissioner Board District C Southwest

Lakeland City Commissioner Board District D Southeast

Mayor of Lakeland

Winter Haven City Council Seat 4

Winter Haven City Council Seat 5

READ: WDBO Voter Guide

