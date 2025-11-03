ELECTION DAY 2025

While 2025 is an “off” year for most elections, there are local elections taking place for local Mayors, City Council members and Commissioner seats on November 4th.
Here is a list of the local elections and a link to our voter guide to find important information, maps and timelines to assist you with the voting experience.
▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO
There are no Elections in Seminole County or Osceola County.
Orange:
City of Orlando Election
City Commissioners for Districts 1, 3, 5
Volusia:
Lake Helen City Commissioner Board Zone 3
Mayor of Lake Helen
Brevard County:
Indialantic City Council Seat 1
Melbourne Beach Town Commission At-large
Lake County:
Clermont City Council Seat 2
Groveland City Council District 4
Mascotte City Council Seat 1
Mascotte City Council Seat 5
Montverde Town Council At-large
Tavares City Council Seat 4
Polk County:
Auburndale City Commissioner Board Seat 3
Fort Meade City Commissioner Board Seat 3
Fort Meade City Commissioner Board Seat 5 At-large
Lakeland City Commissioner Board District C Southwest
Lakeland City Commissioner Board District D Southeast
Mayor of Lakeland
Winter Haven City Council Seat 4
Winter Haven City Council Seat 5
READ: WDBO Voter Guide
Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.
©2025 Cox Media Group