Elderly thong-wearing Florida man busted

HOLLYWOOD, FL — A 79-year-old Florida man was arrested for indecent exposure and lewd behavior in his apartment complex, claiming it was his right to walk around naked.

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Tyrone James Causey was charged with five counts of indecent exposure after neighbors reported his behavior to the police.

Despite being confronted by officers, Causey insisted on his right to be naked in public spaces.

Causey was seen wearing a thong and putting on lipstick in front of a female police officer, asking her to “jump rope for me, baby doll.”

He was arrested after making lewd gestures and inappropriate comments to a female officer.

Causey’s felony charges were reduced to misdemeanors, and he was released from jail.

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