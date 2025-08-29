E. Coli contamination triggers major Boil Water Notice in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Boil or bottle. That’s the urgent guidance city leaders are giving residents.

About 170,000 people across Melbourne and nearby communities are being told to boil their water or use bottled water after city officials detected E. coli bacteria in a recent sample.

The boil water notice, issued Thursday, impacts homes and businesses in Melbourne, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, Melbourne Village, Palm Shores, and Satellite Beach.

E. coli was detected in a single test sample taken near Sun Circle East, but officials say they aren’t taking any chances.

The bacteria can pose serious health risks, especially for children, seniors and pets.

“I can’t really sell any of my soda, or any of my lemonade, anything from the fountain,” said Shyann Williams, who works at Wagon Wheel Pizza in Melbourne. “We had some people just place their orders to go instead. They just wanted to drink their soda at home.”

At grocery stores, water machines and bottled water aisles are already being emptied. “The water machine is already out. Everybody is coming,” one resident told Channel 9.

Businesses feeling the squeeze. Restaurants and shops are making adjustments as customers grow cautious. “We just haven’t served it to the customers. If they ask for it, we just have not been messing with the water at all,” said Deshawn Turner, from the ice cream shop Scoop ‘n Roll, in Melbourne. “I just know it’s something not to be taken lightly.”

City leaders are urging residents not to use tap water for:

Brushing teeth

Cooking

Washing food

Giving water to pets

Officials say additional testing is already underway and they’re hopeful the notice could be lifted within 48 hours.

