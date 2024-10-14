Duke Energy working overtime to restore nearly 400,000 still without power

ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is out of the path of Hurricane Milton, thousands are still feeling the effects the historical storm left behind, including rolling power outages.

For the past few days, Duke Energy Florida has been continuing with power restoration post-Hurricane Milton.

According to the company, as of Sunday, outages have decreased from over 1 million to approximately 390,000.

“People run out of power, and we get their lights back on. You know, get them back to some normalcy,” said J.W. Bitzer, Duke Energy Lineman.

Duke Energy said over 16,000 linemen have been scouring the state, working with contractors and tree trimming teams to restore power that strong winds produced by Milton knocked out.

Stasko said the company has reached the goal of getting 95% of electricity back in Volusia and Orange Counties, but there is still more to go.

“We understand it could be super frustrating but, know that these guys are working around the clock to restore power,” said Audrey Stasko, Duke Energy Florida Spokesperson.

The company said it is important to note that customers who experienced extensive damage or flooding may require additional time for restoration.

Some customers may not receive power because of damage to the property’s meter base, breaker panel, or customer-owned electrical wiring. Those people should contact their local municipalities for guidance. Inspections may be required after repairs are complete.

